Sheep Shearing School

The Vermont Sheep and Goat Association, in conjunction with UVM Extension Services, will sponsor Sheep Shearing School this year on Saturday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Merck Forest and Farm Center in Rupert. It will also be held the following day, April 9, at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne. Designed for those with beginner to intermediate skills, participants in the class will have hands-on experience shearing sheep with the guidance of professional shearers. The cost for the complete course at both locations is $275; for a single day it’s $150. Auditing with no hands-on-participation costs $50 a day. Participants should have their own equipment and bring a bag lunch. Pre-registration is required at 802-483-2463 or vtshearer@yahoo.com.