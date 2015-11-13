Sherlock Holmes on Exhibit
As a part of its 25th Anniversary Celebration as a scion society of The Baker Street Irregulars, The Baker Street Breakfast Club is having an exhibit of Sherlock Holmes posters and pictures at The Left Bank Gallery at 5 Bank Street in North Bennington, through Wednesday, December 30. To see the exhibit, check The Left Bank calendar at leftbankcalendar.org to be sure that there is not a class in the gallery, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. To see the exhibit on weekends or when the gallery is closed, contact Sally Sugarman at sugarman@bennington.edu or 802-447-7179.
