‘Shine on Shelby’ Golf Benefit

After last year’s successful ‘Shine on Shelby’ golf tournament and dinner, a fundraiser to honor Andy and Suzanne McEachron’s late daughter, Shelby is planned for Saturday, August 25, at the Lake Saint Catherine Country Club, Route 30, Poultney. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $80 per person for a four-person team, and includes golf cart, prizes and food. The event transitions into a dinner starting at 6 p.m. with a silent auction. A ‘surf and turf’ dinner will be served at 7, followed by the live auction at 8 p.m. McEachron says that there will be a lot of silent auction items,. Several live auction items will include regional packages featuring ski passes, dinners, hotel rooms and entertainment. Tickets to the dinner and auction are $85 per person or $150 per couple. To enter the tournament or purchase tickets for dinner, contact Andy McEachron at 518-791-0105 or ssamac@aol.com. Proceeds from the event will support the Shine on Shelby Project for the improvements at the Granville Little League Fields and the Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill in Granville, N.Y.