Shires Chamber to Host ‘A Day Under the Dome’

Are you concerned about new legislation coming from Montpelier? Do you have questions, or ideas you want to share with your legislators? The Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce serving the Shires of Vermont will hold its annual ‘Day Under The Dome’ on Tuesday, February 6, where they’ll ride up to Montpelier to lobby the state government on issues important to our region. Travel with them by deluxe motor coach as a part of the delegation and let your voice be heard on Family Leave, Minimum Wage Legislation, Marijuana Legalization and Act 46/School Merger. A basic agenda/itinerary is provided that you can follow specifically or customize to fit your needs. Typically, this includes an introduction of our group to the entire house of representatives as well as a meeting with the Governor and other officials. The day begins at 6 a.m. at the Welcome Center on Route 279. The cost of the trip is $35; they’ll provide the coffee!

The Chamber will also be introducing its own bill, having worked with Dick Sears and Mary Morrissey to create legislation for the creation of a 250th Celebration Commission to start planning for the semiquincentennial for Vermont’s Founding and the Battle of Bennington. This bill will allow the Chamber to be an important part of leading the state in starting this work, and sets the stage for what could be a celebration to rival that of 1877! To participate, go to eventbrite.com.