Shires Young Professionals Join Forces with Area Chamber

On Thursday night, the Shires Young Professionals chose Bennington’s new nightlife hotspot, Miller’s Toll Dinner Club and Lounge, to announce a reinvigorated mission and brand. The former Bennington Young Professionals group has been working behind the scenes with the area Chamber of Commerce over the past few months to develop a new look and strategy. A new logo and website have been launched, and a new mission statement, vision and goals were shared at the event. “A change of leadership and efforts to redefine the group presented the perfect opportunity for the chamber to partner and help support the group in this period of transition,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce, which serves the Shires of Vermont.

Six months ago, the Chamber approached the advisory board of the Bennington Young Professionals, who agreed that to create a more structured and strategic investment in the region’s young professionals, the young professional group should move under the leadership and umbrella of the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce to consolidate efforts to create a group of engaged and committed young professionals in the region, provide more consistency and resources, offset duplicated efforts and provide the Chamber with a source for their ‘Pathway to Leadership’ strategic goal. The redefined mission of the Shires Young Professionals is to engage and empower young professionals in the community, helping them to emerge in their professions. The group’s first year goals are to produce four quarterly networking events/programs geared to the Young Professional culture, recruit and communicate with as many young professionals in the region as possible, create a modern and fresh brand for the group and to continually work with the Chamber to communicate needs and ideas for further development of the group. The new logo is a play on the current Chamber of Commerce rebrand that came out last year. Filled with cool blues and greens that act as the rolling hills of the Shires, the sunrise in the background eludes to a new day, growth and possibilities. To learn more, go to shiresyp.com.