Show at The Hyde Features Works by Art Nouveau Master

An exhibit at The Hyde Collection features works by the artist credited with inspiring the Art Nouveau. ‘Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau’ includes more than 70 works drawn from the Dhawan Collection of Los Angeles,, one of the most significant private collections of Mucha’s work in the U.S. The show examines how Mucha’s work helped shape the aesthetics of French Art Nouveau from the 1890s through 1910 in architecture, visual and decorative arts. Works in the exhibition represent a wide range of media, including lithographs, drawings, paintings, books and advertisements. Highlights include four versions of a poster Mucha created for actress Sarah Bernhardt in 1894 – an assignment largely believed to have launched Mucha’s prolific career – and two posters advertising Job cigarette papers. Later in his career (1860 to 1939), Mucha, considered the most successful decorative graphic artist of his day, wanted to separate himself from his commercial art, and instead devoted himself to making art that celebrated the history of his people, inspired by the traditional dress, folklore and landscape of Czech culture. He considered his life’s masterpiece to be ‘Slav Epic,’ 20 large-scale paintings depicting the history of the Czech lands and people. Works from this latter part of his career are also featured in the exhibition, including the work he did following his return to his homeland in the early part of the 20th century, including bank notes and one of the ‘Slav Epic’ panels. ‘Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau’ will be on view through March 18. The Hyde Collection is one of the Northeast’s exceptional small art museums with distinguished collections of European, American, Modern, and Contemporary art. Its modern museum complex and historic house are located at 161 Warren Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. For details, visit hydecollection.org or call 518-792-1761.