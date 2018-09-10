Show on Saltwater Fly Fishing the Focus at AMFF

The American Museum of Fly Fishing’s ‘On Fly in the Salt: American Saltwater Fly Fishing from the Surf to the Flats’ will be on view through Sunday, September 16. “There has never been a single exhibition that has compiled the comprehensive history of saltwater fly fishing,” says AMFF executive director Sarah Foster. “Since its early beginnings, the saltwater discipline has graphed a continuing upward climb in popularity. In terms of new techniques, tackle development, cultivation of new fishing grounds and advancements in biological and environmental knowledge, this branch of the sport may be unequalled in the overall history of fly fishing, and we are excited to bring this story to life through this exhibition.”

The exhibit traces the sport’s progress through interpretive display cases containing artifacts from the collection of the American Museum of Fly Fishing. Flies, reels, historical photographs, paintings along with an interactive video component containing interviews with some of saltwater fly fishing’s greatest legends illuminate the history of a pursuit that serves up a potpourri of mental and physical challenges that engender sheer, primal excitement for participants that navigate the glassy mosaics of clear water flats and the fierceness of the open ocean. The American Museum of Fly Fishing is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday (to Saturday from November to May). Call 802-362-3300 or visit amff.org to learn more.