Show Opens at Equinox Village Gallery

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of art by Barabara Leonardi titled ‘From Here, There and Everywhere’ opening Thursday, July 20, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. featuring light refreshments and music. Leonardi was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. A member the Pastel Society of America, the Nassau County Art League, Southern Vermont Art Center and Palm Beach Plein-Air Group, her paintings are permanently on display at the Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Leonardi has always had passion for art. After 27 years in the corporate world, she became serious about incorporating art into her daily life, and has been active in plein-air painting since 2007. She has traveled around the world painting Ireland, France, Croatia and Italy, and she attends classes and workshops. Pastel is her medium of choice. Her work will be on exhibit through August 14. The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 802-362-4061.