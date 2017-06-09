Show Opens in Cambridge

Show Opens in Cambridge
Show Opens in Cambridge

Show Opens in Cambridge

‘Odalisque’ is a mixed media piece of found materials by Berkshire artist Ellen Livingston-Murtagh.

‘Odalisque’ is a mixed media piece of found materials by Berkshire artist Ellen Livingston-Murtagh.

Copper Trout Gallery, located at 1163 Route 313 in Cambridge, N.Y., represents artists in the greater Battenkill Valley, Berkshires and Southern Vermont. This summer’s exhibition of works by Ellen Murtagh represents her love for natural beauty. She builds her art from ordinary found materials like plywood and tin. Also honored at the show, running through July 15, is the life and work of local artist Maiga Freiberg-Linnolt, a cherished community member and respected painter. For  information, contact Nancy Krauss at info@coppertroutgallery.com or 518-677-8797.

June 9, 2017
Categories:Things To Do
Tags:, , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*