Show Opens in Cambridge

Copper Trout Gallery, located at 1163 Route 313 in Cambridge, N.Y., represents artists in the greater Battenkill Valley, Berkshires and Southern Vermont. This summer’s exhibition of works by Ellen Murtagh represents her love for natural beauty. She builds her art from ordinary found materials like plywood and tin. Also honored at the show, running through July 15, is the life and work of local artist Maiga Freiberg-Linnolt, a cherished community member and respected painter. For information, contact Nancy Krauss at info@coppertroutgallery.com or 518-677-8797.