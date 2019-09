Shushan Town-wide Tag Sales

The Shushan Methodist Church located on the corner of County Route 61 and 64 in Shushan, N.Y. will be observing the 30th anniversary of the town’s Labor Day Weekend Townwide Tag Sales with some special events, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 31. The Church will be serving both breakfast and lunch, and a bake sale and tag sale will be held throughout the day. For details, call Gayle at 518-854-3896.