Singer/Songwriter at Old Firehouse

Tinmouth Old Firehouse will be welcoming Cosy Sheridan back to perform on Friday, October 12. at 7:30. Called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful singer-songwriters, Sheridan’s concerts are wide-ranging explorations of modern mythology, adult love songs, contemporary philosophy for the thoughtfully-minded, and her signature parody on aging and women. Her lyrical dexterity is backed by her distinctive percussive bluesy-gospel guitar style. A New Englander by birth, she tours all over the country. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7. The Old Firehouse is located at Route 140 and Mountain View Road in Tinmouth. Admission is a donation of $10 to $15. Coffee, tea and locally made treats will be available to purchase, and the Community Church crew will be cooking up pizza at the town bake oven next door from 5 to 7 p.m., so come early for a tasty outdoor dinner!