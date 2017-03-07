‘Sip and Paint’ in Granville

The Slate Valley Museum will host its third ‘Sip and Paint on Slate’ on Friday, March 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., Led by Andrea Tabor of the Traveling Paints, particpants will recreate Vincent Van Gogh’s famed painting, ‘A Starry Night.’ Many of the paintings on slate in the Slate Valley Museum’s collection will be on display during the event. Attendees will be able to view them and will leave the event with one of their very own paintings on slate. “Using slate as a material is a very different experience and it comes with perks,” says Board of Trustees president Molly Biggs. “We have chosen a painting that allows the natural slate to be incorporated, letting that beauty and texture come through in the painting.” Attendees will also be able to enjoy wine, water or soda. Snacks will be available. Doors will open around 6:30 p.m. Door prize drawings will occur throughout the event. Tickets can be purchased for $35 before March 20 by stopping by or calling the museum at 518-642-1417 or visitingslatevalleymuseum.org. Payments must be received at time of sign-up. SVM is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y.