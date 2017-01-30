Ski for the BFC

The Bennington Free Clinic (BFC) will be holding its annual fundraiser at Prospect Mountain Ski Touring Center in Woodford on Sunday, February 12. BFC has been caring for area residents who do not have health insurance since 2009. Without them, these folks would not be able to afford to see a doctor and would likely fall through the cracks of our fractured health care system.

The Clinic is held at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bennington, and is a sub-unit of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, a nonprofit organization, whose Board also oversees the Food and Fuel Fund, the Kitchen Cupboard and the Bennington Oral Health Coalition.

The BFC is an organization that exists only because of the countless hours donated by local nurses, doctors and lay personnel, but it has significant financial needs: rent, supplies, equipment, medications, lab tests and more require your monetary support.

Prospect Mountain is just east of Bennington on Route 9, the home mountain for 3 US Olympic skiers – Bill Koch, Dave Jarecki and Andy Newell – but you don’t need to be an Olympian to come and enjoy this event. Owners Steve and Andrea will welcome you to a cozy lodge, good food and miles of ski trails.

Each year the MAUHS Nordic Ski Team has raised funds for the Clinic; last year they raised over $5000. Coach Bruce Smith consistently produces good citizens as well as good skiers.

If you don’t ski or can’t attend, you can still help by sending your contribution to the Bennington Free Clinic, PO Box 201, Bennington, VT 05201.