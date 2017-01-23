Ski, Ride, X-C or Snowshoe for Good Fun and a Great Cause

The on-snow part of ‘Ski for Heat’ takes place on Sunday, January 29. There is something for every winter sports enthusiast, of all ages and abilities. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will be at Wild Wings, and alpine skiing and snowboarding will be at Bromley, both located in Peru. ‘Ski for Heat’ raises money to help local low-income households with heating and emergency fuel assistance. Proceeds go to the fuel assistance fund at BROC Community Action.

‘Ski for Heat’ is not a competition or a timed event. Participants can come and go on that day as their schedules allow. Make a donation to ‘Ski for Heat,’ or ask friends and family to sponsor you, and the trail fees at Wild Wings will be waived. “Chuck and Tracy Black, owners of Wild Wing generously open their beautiful ski touring center to us, and Chuck and Ian can work grooming magic on the trails,” said event founder Martha Robertson, who has been raising money for heating fuel assistance since 2001.

Bromley Mountain is offering a specially priced $40 all-day, all-lift ticket to those who want to alpine ski or ride for a good cause, and will donate half of each ticket price to ‘Ski for Heat.’ Raise additional pledges to earn more lift tickets; for each $100 you raise, you’ll get another Bromley lift ticket. Pre-registration (free) is required for Bromley. The Wild Boar Tavern at Bromley will have a special spicy chicken wing special on the menu that day, featuring Bromley Bomb Sauce. Think you can take the heat? Finish your order in three minutes and it’s on the house. Plus, Bromley will donate an additional $25 to ‘Ski for Heat,’ and you will win a lift ticket. For details, check out skiforheat.org.