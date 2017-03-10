Slate Valley Museum to Host a Night Of Celtic Music

The Slate Valley Museum will again host the popular Celtic band, Gypsy Reel, on Saturday March 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. The night following Saint Patrick’s Day, the band plays high-energy stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world for an exciting synthesis of world rhythms. Gypsy Reel’s lineup comprises of banjoist, guitarist and vocalist Claudine Langille, formerly of ‘Touchstone,’ the sensational Irish/American fusion band that won critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic; Graham Parker on fiddle, Camille Parker on mandolin, bodhran and vocals, and Silas Hamilton on standup bass.

“Erin go Bragh – which means Ireland Forever – will be the spirit of the night’s music,” says Slate Valley Museum executive director Krista Rupe. “As an institution we enjoy bringing the music of the different immigrant groups, like the Irish, who came to America to build the slate industry to keep the wonderful cultural traditions alive.” Tickets are $10; to make a reservation call 518-642-1417 or stop by the museum.