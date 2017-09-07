Slate Valley Museum to Host ‘Cocktails On The River’

The Slate Valley Museum (SVM) will host ‘Cocktails on the River,’ its annual auction fundraising event with the beautiful Mettowee River as the backdrop, on Saturday, September 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. A live auction will start at 8 p.m.

“I hope to see the community out for an enchanting evening in support of SVM. We’ve planned an exciting night of entertainment, all for a good cause,” said Krista Rupe, SVM executive director. “In addition to the auction there will be live music, games and more!”

Master of Ceremonies and Board vice president Alan Rashes added, “This year we are adding a live auction to the evening. It promises to be a fun event.” The auction will feature slate items, local arts and crafts items, dinners at local restaurants, spa gift certificates, passes to golf and location attractions, sampler baskets, framed photography and more.

“Our auction will be filled with some exciting treasures this year which we hope will find their way into your home! This event is the major fundraiser for us, but it is an opportunity to welcome old friends and meet new guests to introduce to slate, that wonderful product we focus on at the Slate Valley Museum,” said Molly Biggs Celani, Board of Trustees president.

Headlining the night will be Dave Burns, a classical guitarist from the Greater Boston area. Burns has performed on the radio, television and in studio albums and has embarked on numerous national and international tours with his award-winning rock band for over a decade. Burns will be joined by multi-instrumentalists Anderson and Tom Behan of the Taylor Hill Ramblers, known for their lively bluegrass arrangements and rich vocal harmonies, and local country musician Phil Hoyt, who is dedicated to playing for American soldiers and veterans’ benefits.

The auction is the museum’s primary fundraising event of the year. Proceeds support the continuation of enriching educational programs, concerts and exhibitions, as well as maintaining SVM’s extensive collection of historical artifacts celebrating the history and culture of the Slate Valley region of New York and Vermont.

Tickets to the event are $35 per person or $60 per couple. There will be a cash bar, with the first drink free. Reservations and prepayment are requested. The Museum is located at 17 Water Street in Granville, N.Y. For details, call them at 518-642-1417 or email director@slatevalleymuseum.org.