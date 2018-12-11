Sleeping Beauty Awakens at MCS

The story of Sleeping Beauty comes to life at the Mettawee Community School on Wednesday, December 12, with two student performances of the musical, ‘The Hundred Year Snooze.’ A matinee takes place at 1 p.m., with an evening presentation at 6:30. This musical play by Dave and Jean Perry puts a new twist on the classical story of Sleeping Beauty. The king and queen celebrate the birth of their long-awaited daughter by throwing a huge party for the entire kingdom. Unfortunately, they forgot to invite the Old Grace, who retaliates by casting a spell on the baby. All goes well for 15 years until the spell kicks in. While there is no cost to attend, there will be a silent auction in the lobby outside the auditorium, with proceeds going towards the sixth grade spring trip to Boston. Mettawee Community School is located at 5788 Route 153 in West Pawlet.