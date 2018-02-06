SMS Lecture Series: ‘Afghani Women and the War on Terror’

The Stratton Mountain School (SMS) Summit Lecture Series has returned for its third winter season, featuring noted academics and professionals from a broad range of fields, discussing important issues of the day. All events take place in the Patti Kaltsas Education Center on the SMS campus. The second lecture of this series will be on Thursday, February 8, at 6 p.m. ‘Afghani Women and the War on Terror’ by Dr. Sanjukta Ghosh is slide presentation which focuses on how media constructions of Afghani women were used to mobilize war against an already beleaguered nation. Using images from mainstream and alternative media such as the feminist press, it shows that the rhetoric of the media and their neat cultural icons was reminiscent of that used by Victorian feminists. In making this analogy, the presentation brings into focus how Muslim women’s images have been used throughout history to further social and political ends. The lecture is part of the Vermont Humanities Council Program; admission is free. For more information, contact Jennifer Grigsby at 802-856-1179 or jgrigsby@gosms.org.