SMS Lectures Open with Speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum

Stratton Mountain School’s Summit Lecture Series returns on Saturday, January 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., with ‘Tales from the Trail, or How to Write a Speech in 30 Minutes,’ presented by Jeff Nussbaum at the SMS Patti Kaltsas Center, World Cup Circle, Stratton Mountain. Nussbaum was speechwriter for Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, and Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle. He oversaw speechwriting operations for the 2016 Democratic National Convention, the fifth in which he was involved. As a co-founder of The Humor Cabinet, Nussbaum has worked on humor speeches for dozens of elected officials and corporate executives and served as a creative consultant for the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In his talk at SMS, he will present a bipartisan look at life on the campaign trail, with a focus on how speechwriters develop their craft. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased online at gosms.org; email Katy McNabb at kmcnabb@gosms.org with questions.