Snowshoe for Cure Registration

Online registration is now open for Susan G. Komen New England Snowshoe for the Cure, a 3K and 5K walk, 3K race, and kids’ snowshoe dash, to be held on Sunday, January 21, at Stratton Mountain. By participating, you will be supporting thousands of local families through funding for critical breast care services and groundbreaking research. There are many ways to get involved: race or walk as a team or an individual; volunteer your time; donate to the cause; or become a corporate sponsor for this a family-friendly event. Visit komennewengland.org for further information.