Snowshoe for the Cure

Alyson Gryzb’s mom, Paula Ruby, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003, so when she heard about the Romp to Stomp Out Breast Cancer (now called Snowshoe for the Cure), she knew it was something she had to do. “My sister…and her husband made plans to join my boyfriend (now husband) and…that year we raised about $1500,” said Alyson. The next year Paula’s diagnosis became terminal, and Team P-Ruby began to grow, raising about $10,000. And although Paula lost her battle, the Team has raised a total of over $150,000 for Susan G. Komen since 2004.

“By continuing our support, we hope that someday no one will have to lose their mother, sister, aunt, grandmother or other family member or friend to this disease,” says Alyson. Snowshoe for the Cure will be held on January 21 at Stratton Mountain. To register, visit komennewengland.org; for details, call 802-362-2733.