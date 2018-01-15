Snowshoe for the Cure

Komen New England Snowshoe for the Cure will be held on Sunday, January 21, to support thousands of local families through funding for critical breast care services and ground-breaking research. Participants can race or walk as part of a team or as an individual, or volunteer, donate or become a supporting sponsor. The event will kick off at Stratton’s Sun Bowl Base Area at 9 a.m. with a friendly, competitive 3K snowshoe race. Prizes will be awarded. There are also two non-competitive snowshoe walks (a 3K and a 5K) and a free Snowshoe Dash for ages five and younger. No snowshoe experience is required! As a matter of fact, snowshoes aren’t even required; free loaners will be available while supplies last. All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt. There will be Komen merchandise as well as a raffle of gift certificates and Vermont products.

Pick up your packet at a party to be held at Black Bear Lodge at Stratton Mountain on Saturday, January 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Pre-registered participants can pick up bib and T-shirt; new registrations will be taken. There will be appetizers, music and a cash bar. To register online through Friday, January 19, visit komennewengland.org. To volunteer or get more information, call Linda at 802-362-2733.