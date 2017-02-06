Snowshoe for the Cure

The Komen Vermont Snowshoe for the Cure on Sunday, February 26, is only a few weeks away. Are you registered for either the 3K or 5K Walk? How about the 3K Run? Come join in the fun on the Sun Bowl Nordic Trails at Stratton Mountain. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. The 3K Race starts 9 a.m., with the 3K and 5K walks starting at 9:10. There’s also a free Kids Snowshoe Dash will be held at 8:45; no registration is needed. If you don’t have snowshoes, Tubbs will offer free demos, while supplies last. You might even win a pair of new snowshoes – or other great prizes – in the event day raffle! Register at komennewengland.org under ‘Events.’ There will also be registration and bib pick-up, on Saturday, February 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eastern Mountain Sports in Manchester Center. For more information, contact Linda Maness at 802-362-2733 or lmaness@komennewengland.org.