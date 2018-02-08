Snowshoe Hike at Bald Hill

The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association is offering a free guided snowshoe on Saturday, February 10. The usually slower, more deliberate pace from snowshoes allows a closer look at one’s surroundings. Learn about the terrain and the history of the area with Vanessa Stern, member of Bald Hill Conservation Committee and the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association Board, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should dress in layers, bring water, and meet at the Cemetery Road gate kiosk near the Bellows Falls Union High School off Route 5 in Bellows Falls. The Bald Hill Reserve links to the Bellows Falls High School Forest lands, and together they offer over seven miles of trails readily accessible to hikers. Registration is required; contact Vanessa Stern at 802-463-4948 or at davidandvanessa@gmail.com.