Soccer at Applejack Field

In case you didn’t know, Manchester has three NCAA-quality fields back-to-back at its tournament venue at Applejack Field. The Town has been hosting – to rave reviews – National Collegiate Athletic Association college games, and is gaining on the reputation as having the finest fields in Vermont. Now, the Town of Manchester Vermont and the SVMFusion Soccer Club plan to hold the first annual Manchester Classic Soccer Tournament, an event sanctioned by the Vermont Soccer and US Youth Soccer Associations, on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24.

The Mountain Soccer and Southern Vermont Soccer Clubs joined together to form Southern Vermont Mountain Fusion in 2008, and have enjoyed several successful seasons, continuing to grow each year. The club is an independent, nonprofit organization with a mission of improving player skill development and fostering a life-long passion for soccer for all youth soccer players from ages seven to 17 in southern Vermont and adjacent bordering towns. To learn more, call John Sullivan at 802-688-3597, Tuesday and Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 2 to 5 p.m., or email svmfusionadmin@gmail.com.

The Manchester Classic Soccer Tournament will be a unique destination event, featuring a number of on-site activities, a village of vendors and music – along with a lot of competitive soccer.

To learn more, contact director Les Jorgensen by calling 802-549-5016 or email to l.jorgensen@manchester-vt.gov. For a full listing of games, directions and more, explore manchestertournaments.com.