Solarfest to Host Filmaker Josh Fox

As part of SolarFest, Emmy winner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Josh Fox (‘Gasland’) will perform his new solo monologue, ‘The Truth Has Changed,’ live at Stratton Mountain, on Saturday, August 18. ‘The Truth Has Changed’ offers both a warning and a way forward for our besieged democracy. The water has changed; the climate has changed; the rules have changed. There’s toxic data everywhere. How do we know what’s true? Golden Globe winner Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes has penned the score for this performance, adding an immediate emotional musical impact to the work. SolarFest is proud to host this new performance tour to address our democratic emergency and mobilize people to vote. SolarFest is a celebration of the power and the possibilities of renewable energy packed with fun and friendly programs for adults and children. This two-day event features the high energy music of the Balkun Brothers and Burlington’s own Gang of Thieves, inspiring nationally recognized speakers and over 60 speakers, workshops, movies and indoor and outdoor activities – plus dancing, conversations, great food and beverages, and beautiful mountain views, Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19, at Stratton Mountain. Full-festival weekend tickets are $40 and a Sunday-only ticket is $20; kids under age ten are free For tickets, visit solarfest.org.