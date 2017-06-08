SolarFest to Take Hiatus in 2017

The SolarFest Board of Trustees have announced that they have postponed the annual summer festival until July 2018 This hiatus provides time for organizational improvements and exploring options for a new venue for the weekend festival. SolarFest will continue to offer dynamic events throughout the calendar year in support of their mission to provide education on renewable energy, sustainability and climate change. “We plan to use this year to gather important feedback from the community, strengthen the organization, develop relationships with existing and new partners, and expand the base of expert practitioners who inform us about best practices and innovations,” said SolarFest treasurer Mike Bailey. “More than ever we are looking to the dedicated members of our community for support.” Ongoing events will be announced a solarfest.org as they become finalized.