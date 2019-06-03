Solaris Vocal Ensemble to Perform

Solaris Vocal Ensemble, an auditioned, mixed-voice choir based in Burlington, is coming to the historic First Congregational Church (FCC) in Manchester Village at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, to perform ‘Serenade to Summer’ with artistic direction by Dawn Willis. Solaris will be joined by the Chancel Choir for portions of the concert and will also perform on their own. Selections by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Giuseppe Verdi, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland and Morten Lauridsen are among the works to be presented. Manchester saxophonist Glen Hueckel will accompany Solaris for the Anders Paulsson arrangement of the American spiritual, ‘Deep River.’ Find out more at solarisensemble.org.

Admission to the concert is free, but you are encouraged to make a donation to the FCC Organ Restoration Fund. The Church’s exceptional organ, gifted to the church in 1959, is one of the largest pipe organs left in the state of Vermont and features 1588 pipes.