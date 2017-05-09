Songs of Peace

Bennington Museum presents ‘Songs of Peace from Vermont and around the World,’ performed by Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Inspired by the 125th anniversary of the Bennington Battle Monument and the 100th anniversary of WWI, this a cappella concert includes over 20 songs of peace written during times of war. It is free and open to the public, thanks to sponsorship by Alison Nowak and Robert Cane; reservations are not required. Admission to the galleries is not included, but is always free for Museum members. “The Museum is entering its third year of these wonderful concerts. Having met with huge success, you can look forward to enjoying high quality music for years to come,” stated Deana Mallory, director of Public Programs.

The 12 singers in Counterpoint perform under the direction of Nathaniel Lew. The group is a nationally recognized, Vermont-based, professional vocal ensemble that performs choral chamber music. Counterpoint has recorded several CDs.

Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble performers include sopranos Miranda Bergmeier, Colleen Flynn Campbell and Anne D’Olivo; altos Rebecca Bailey, Maria Lamson and Linda Radtke; tenors Charlie Briggs, Neil Cerutti and Adam Hall; and basses Stephen Falbel, Zeb McLellan and Neil Wacek.

Visit counterpointchorus.org to learn more about them. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9 in Bennington. Visit benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 for more information.