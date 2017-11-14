South Londonderry Free Library

While you are visiting the South Londonderry Free Library to check out a new book, movie, audio book on compact disc or magazine, take the time to view Victoria Duffy’s unique exhibit of abstract monoprints. All artwork is for sale and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the library. Recent improvements a new table, chairs and refinished wood floors. Casey Junker Bailey will present her annual Thanksgiving program for children of all ages on Saturday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. Children will listen to a story, make decorations for the Thanksgiving table and reflect on what we all have to be grateful for. Barb Wells and her lively book discussion group meet at the Library on the third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Board of Trustees meetings are also held on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. All patrons and potential volunteers are welcome. There are many more new titles and we encourage you to stop in and check them out. Don’t buy your books; borrow them! Many movies and audio books have recently been added to the Library’s collection. The Library is located at 15 Old School Road in South Londonderry. Call 802-824-3371 for further details.