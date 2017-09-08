South Londonderry Library Names September Artist

Come to the South Londonderry Free Library at 15 Old School Street during the month of September to view summertime floral and landscape paintings by Linda Carthaus. All of Linda’s artwork is for sale, and she has generously offered to give all proceeds to the Library. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5 p.m., with additional hours on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 802-824-3371 or email southlondonderryfreelibrary@yahoo.com for details.