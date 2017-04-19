Southern Vermont Arts Center Offers a Triple Play

Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) opens the exhibit, ‘Art of Our Educators’ with a free reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This is the first time SVAC will show works by area teachers alongside SVAC instructors and pieces from its Permanent Collection by artists who have taught classes at SVAC in the past.

The new Artist in Residence program begins Tuesday, April 25, with painter Katrin White, who will be painting in the foyer of Yester House through Saturday, April 29. Originally from southeastern Germany, White divides her time between Berlin and upstate N.Y. Inventing and reinventing layers and textures are her response to landscapes and the interaction of cultures which inspire her work. She uses color, spatula, sponge, brush, fingers, fabric, glass, metal, sand and spices to capture her visions. Come by to meet her and watch the unique process she uses to create a new piece.

This season Studio Uncorked will use as its inspiration and subject matter paintings from the SVAC Permanent Collection. Inspired by the request of a student, the next class on Thursday, April 27, will paint Luigi Lucioni’s ‘Within the Birch Grove.’ The picture itself will be in the studio for students to study as they create their work. Anharad Llewelyn will continue to provide instruction, and everyone will enjoy a selection of Vermont cheeses, sausages and goodies provided by the Dorset Union Store. A different painting will be brought in for each Studio Uncorked, allowing students to explore the SVAC collection and learn from its painters. For the entire schedule, go to svac.org. SVAC is located off West Road in Manchester.