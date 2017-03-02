Southern Vermont College to Host Girls & Women in Sports Day

The athletic department and office of civic engagement at Southern Vermont College (SVC) will host a day dedicated to Girls and Women in Sports on Sunday, March 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mountaineer Athletic Center on campus, with free clinics and the chance for girls ages six to 13 to connect with SVC student-athletes who excel in academics and in their sports. Sign-up is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration and a continental breakfast begin at 9:30 a.m. After participants stretch and warm up, clinic rotations begin at 10:15 a.m. with soccer and lacrosse, volleyball and basketball; the last rotation in softball takes place at 12:30 p.m. This year marks the 31st anniversary of this annual, nation-wide observance celebrating the achievements of women and girls in sports. “Our women athletes are excited to share their skills with the young players of all abilities,” said Maria Francese, coordinator of student involvement and civic engagement. “We hope young girls will walk away feeling inspired…and have the confidence that they can continue in athletics themselves.” A T-shirt, lunch and water are included. Parents are welcome to stay and watch. Equipment is provided by the College, but it is optional if someone wants to bring their own. For details or to sign up, contact Francese at mfrancese@svc.edu or 802-447-6328.