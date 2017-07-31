Southern VT Arts & Crafts Festival

Juried fine art and craft exhibitors will line outdoor paths and fill soaring white tents with their expertly handcrafted creations this weekend at the 39th annual Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival. With nearly 200 exhibitors, there will be work in a wide variety of styles and mediums, along with specialty foods, artisan spirits live music and roaming entertainers. The Festival has been the jewel in the crown of the ever-expanding Bennington Arts Weekend for the last five years. Experience a lively, arts-filled weekend in Vermont’s first town on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 6, 10 to 4 p.m. Daily admission is $8, or get a weekend pass for $10; kids are free. Activities for youngsters include face painting and the Vermont Arts Exchange Arts Bus, a traveling art studio that brings the arts to the people. The event is held at Camelot Village, 66 Colgate Heights, Bennington. It is hosted by Craftproducers; the show is juried, which means that the artists must submit samples of their work to exhibit. Only high quality, original work is accepted. To learn more, go to craftproducers.com.