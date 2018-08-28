Southern VT Garlic & Herb Festival

The 23rd annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival will take place at Camelot Village on Route 9 in Bennington on Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2. In the past, this two-day event was attended by over 15,000 people and has been named one of Vermont’s 2018 Top Ten Events of the Year, selected as a Top Event by Yankee Magazine’s ‘Best of New England,’ and considered as one of the Top 10 Garlic Festivals in the world. Also known as Garlicfest, the event has been drawing international crowds for more than two decades now. This weekend will offer over 20 food options, a beer and wine garden, eight live bands and kids’ activities.

“This year we are doubling down on some of our features, including composting and recycling which we had good success with last year,” states Lindy Lynch, chairperson of Garlicfest, a Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce event.

“We have also met with all law enforcement and emergency personnel to continue to work on traffic, parking and emergency services. We also ask that if you have a pet please leave them home unless they are a service pet. We’ve had a lot of problems with pets in cars especially on the hot summer days.” The event takes over 1,500 volunteer hours to put on.

“I think what makes Garlicfest a continued success is its authenticity and long-standing commitment to have that farm-stand feel jumbled together with modern food and drink and an assortment of eclectic music,” Lynch remarks. “We’ve kept this event family-friendly, low-cost and a testimony to the Vermont brand of social responsibility, farmers, organic food and a quality of life.”

Gates open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A one-day pass is $6 online and $8 at the gate for adults; it’s $2 for children 12 and under. A two-day pass is $10. Profits of the event go back to the Chamber to help with their programming, regional marketing efforts, future events, operations and mission to create a healthy business and tourism climate for the entire region.

For more information, visit lovegarlic.com or call the Chamber at 802-447-3311.