SpeakSooner Program

On Thursday, June 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Bennington-based Center for Communication in Medicine (CCM) will offer a SpeakSooner community forum titled ‘Re-defining Quality of Life: Living Fully With Illness, Disability and Aging’ at Bennington Project Independence. The panel will include primary care physician Allison Niemi; Bayada visiting nurse Sarah Sigfbury; patient Lindy Lynch; BPI participant Leah Frank; caregiver Dwain Wilwol; BPI social worker Melissa Stemp; and medical humanist Celia Engel Bandman. CCM founder Bernard Bandman will moderate the program. The program is free and open to the public. The Center for Communication in Medicine offers community education programs to help improve communication between patients, family caregivers and healthcare providers. BPI is located at 614 Harwood Hill Road in Bennington. Space is limited. To register, call 802 442-8136. To learn more about CCM’s SpeakSooner programs, visit speaksooner.org.