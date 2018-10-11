Spooky Fun in October

Spooky Fun in October
Spooky Fun in October

Spooky Fun in October

Firefighters Bryan Ferguson and Malachi Schnaderbeck dare you to come to the Haunted Barn in Rupert for the Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Festival of Darkness.

Firefighters Bryan Ferguson and Malachi Schnaderbeck dare you to come to the Haunted Barn in Rupert for the Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Festival of Darkness.

The Rupert Festival of Darkness presented by Samhain Ink, a member of the Haunted Attraction Association, is open on Friday and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m., the last three weekends in October. Taking place in the haunted barn located at the end of East Street off Route 153 in West Rupert, families are invited to come for activities, games and a scary good time. Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department. There will be food concessions and facilities to calm the nerves. Saturday night specials include a spooky story time on October 13, a pumpkin painting contest on October 20, and a costume parade on October 27. Call 802-394-0035 for further information.

October 11, 2018
Categories:Bennington Highlights, Highlights, Uncategorized
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.