Spooky Fun in October

The Rupert Festival of Darkness presented by Samhain Ink, a member of the Haunted Attraction Association, is open on Friday and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m., the last three weekends in October. Taking place in the haunted barn located at the end of East Street off Route 153 in West Rupert, families are invited to come for activities, games and a scary good time. Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department. There will be food concessions and facilities to calm the nerves. Saturday night specials include a spooky story time on October 13, a pumpkin painting contest on October 20, and a costume parade on October 27. Call 802-394-0035 for further information.