Sports News

Concussions: Information for Athletes, Parents and Coaches

It is estimated that in the United States, several million sport-related concussions occur each year. Rutland Regional Medical Center will be holding a free community presentation on concussion injury, Thursday, August 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. in its CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Certified athletic trainers from iSport and Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic will discuss the latest and most up-to-date information on concussion injuries, myths and misconceptions, and provide information on diagnosis and return-to-learn and return-to-play guidelines. Registration is required. Go to rrmc.org/classes-events or call 802-772-2400.

Spartan Team Forming

The staff at Bob’s Diner in Manchester are forming a team for the Spartan Race for the second year in a row. This year, Manchester Gym is joining and will offer training for the race, to be held on Saturday, September 15, at Killington Ski Resort. The event raises funds for those in need. Volunteers earn a free race voucher; Spartan will donate $50 for each team member to The Collaborative, whose mission is to promote the development of a healthy, involved community supporting substance free youth in a caring environment. The funds will help to send underprivileged kids to summer camps and after school programs. To join, contact Cara at carakennedy26@gmail.com or 802-779-7757.