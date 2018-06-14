Sports News

LBA Barbecue

Lake Bomoseen Association members and friends of the lake are invited to attend Bomobash on Saturday, June 30, at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge. Paul Brotchie will be providing music, and the new Taproom is preparing barbecued ribs and grilled chicken with all the fixings for this annual event. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be provided, and a cash bar is available. (No coolers are allowed.) A silent auction is being held to raise funds to protect, preserve and promote Lake Bomoseen. Items to bid on will include a four-course golf package, adult and child kayaks with paddles, a gas grill, a $200 fuel oil certificate, a Hubbardton Forge table lamp, a Columbus Day weekend lake home rental, driveway gravel, gift certificates from local restaurants and much more. Be sure to bring your checkbooks. Tickets are limited and need to be purchased before June 20 by contacting John Hale at john@sudokuvt.com or 201-725-2429. They are $30 for adults, $10 for kids six to 12 and free for under age five. All children will receive a Frisbee. Tables and chairs are provided. A preview and early bidding of the silent auction items is being held at the LBA social on Thursday, June 23, at the home of Davene and Jerry Brown, 2495 Route 30, Bomoseen, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A $15 ticket includes one drink and appetizers.For details, call 518-265-1267.

Manchester Adoniram Lodge

Adoniram Lodge 42 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, June 14, beginning with dinner at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will follow at 6:30. Please note the earlier start time. Contact David Katz at 802-362-0041 or katzmeow5560@yahoo.com if you have questions.