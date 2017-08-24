Sports

No Limits Bike Ride

Proceeds from the ninth annual No Limits Bike Ride on Saturday, September 16, enable the Bart Adaptive Sports Center to provide scholarships for skiing and snowboarding as well as fund their Wounded Military Heroes weekend each year. It starts at Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester, and includes several options: the Century Ride (100 miles) begins at 7 a.m.; the 65-mile ride at 8 a.m.; the 30-mile at 9 a.m., and the nine-mile family ride at 11 a.m. All routes are well marked and supported by aid stations. A support vehicle will be on course, just in case. Entry includes a T-shirt and great views, followed by a barbecue for participants. Sign up at bikereg.com/9th-annual-bart-center-no-limits-benefit-ride. Your contribution will help provide those with disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports, with a special focus on snow sports. To learn more, visit bartadaptive.org.

MVMC Golf Tournament

Sign up now for the 32nd annual Mountain Valley Open golf tournament, a fundraiser for Mountain Valley Medical Center (MVMC), providing quality healthcare in southern Vermont. Your support can consist of playing, volunteering, sponsorship or donating to the silent auction. This year’s tournament will be held at the Tater Hill Country Club on Thursday, September 14. Registration will be at 12 noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble; all abilities are welcome. Admission is $95 per golfer and includes cart, a hearty buffet, prizes and a variety of giveaways. For details, contact Linda Bickford or Martha Cowles at 802-824-6901.

Knights’ Golf Outing

Saint Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Council 10917 of Cambridge, N.Y., invites foursomes to play in their 20th annual charitable golf outing on Monday, September 11, at Windy Hills Golf Course in Greenwich, N.Y. For details, call Bob Shay at 518-677-3954.

Castleton Golf Outing

The 13th annual Castleton Community Center Golf Outing at Lake Saint Catherine Country Club will benefit the Center’s elderly and disabled transportation program. Over 4400 rides were provided last year for essential travel to doctor’s appointments, nursing home visits, therapy, adult day care and senior meals. The CCS transportation program provides seniors and the disabled the flexibility and independence that allows them to remain in their homes and improve their quality of life. The event features 18 holes in a captain and crew format, a $10,000 hole-in- one-contest and prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closet to pin for both men and women. The $90 registration fee includes greens fee, golf cart, dinner, gifts, raffles and prizes for great day of fun, friendship, and golf for a cause. To register, call 802-468- 3093.

Learn Qigong

Jeffrey Gordon, acupuncturist and Qigong teacher, will introduce Qigong for back and joint care at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street, North Bennington, on Wednesday, August 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. Learn basic Qigong and Tai Chi principles for balance, bone strength and energy. The suggested fee is $10. To register, call 413-446-6231 or email jgordonacupuncture@live.com.