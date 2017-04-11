Spring has sprung! Easter worship services in area churches

St. James Episcopal, Arlington

Saint James’ Episcopal Church will hold Tenebrae on Wednesday, at 6 p.m; foot washing, holy eucharist and stripping of the altar on Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m.; liturgy on Good Friday at 6 p.m.; and the great vigil of Easter on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist will be held at 8 a.m. Coffee hour follows the 10 a.m. service. 802 375-9952 /stjamesarlingtonvt.org.

Chapel on the Green. W. Arlington

Chapel on the Green, United Methodist Church will hold services at 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The Chapel is located on Covered Bridge Road in West Arlington. chapelonthegreen.wordpress.com.

Federated Church, E. Arlington

Federated Church, Ice Pond Road, East Arlington, will observe Maundy Thursday with a soup and bread supper at 6 p.m. and a Tenebrae candlelight service at 7. The sanctuary will be open Good Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. An Easter egg hunt for ages 1 to 8 starts at 9 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 15. On Easter Sunday, there will be a 6 a.m. sunrise service on the lawn at Mack headquarters, Route 313 and Warm Brook Road. The Easter Sunday service at the Church will be held at 10 a.m. 802-375-2548.

Pawlet Community Church

Pawlet Community Church will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday at the cemetery atop Cemetery Hill Road in the Village of Pawlet. 802-325.3428.

Capstone Baptist, N. Bennington

Capstone Baptist Church in North Bennington will hold Easter Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday school. 802-442-6041.

Old First Church, Bennington

The Old First Congregational Church invites the community to Maundy Thursday services at 6:30 p.m. at the Barn, 1 Monument Circle, Old Bennington. The observance will include a simple shared supper, prayers and meditation. At 8 p.m. there will be a traditional service of Tenebrae held at the Church, 60 Monument Avenue. Come celebrate Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. 802-447 -1223/oldfirstchurchbenn.org.

United Church of Dorset and E. Rupert

On Maundy Thursday, there will be foot-washing at 5 p.m., followed by an agape potluck supper at 5:30 and Tenebrae at 7 p.m. On Good Friday there will be a ‘Seven Last Words of the Cross’ service at 12 noon. Saturday, April 15, the Church will host a labyrinth walking and open house from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 7 to 9 p.m. by candlelight. Easter Sunday, at 10 a.m., a joyous service lights the pathway of possibility for our hearts and lives. The Church is located at 143 Church Street, off Route 30 in Dorset. 802-867-2260/dorsetchurch@gmail.com.

Zion Church, Manchester

Morning Prayer will be said at 9 a.m. each morning through Good Friday. On Maundy Thursday, the traditional pot luck supper is at 5:30 p.m., followed by foot washing and Holy Eucharist at 7 p.m. The Good Friday Liturgy will be held at 12 noon. On Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Taconic Music will perform. Easter Sunday begins with a sunrise service on Mount Equinox, weather permitting. The gate on Skyline Drive in Sunderland opens at 5:30 a.m. and the service is at 6 a.m. Easter services continue at Zion Church at 8 and 10 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt after the later service. Zion Church is located at 5167 Main Street/Route 7A South in Manchester Center. 802-362-1987.

First Baptist, Manchester

All are welcome to Seder concluding with communion on Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m. There is a sign up sheet in the vestry or call 802-362-1555 to sign up and/or find out what you might bring. The Good Friday Service will begin at 3:30 p.m. The church will open at 3 p.m. on for prayer. Easter Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m. with the decoration of our floral cross and special music. The First Baptist Church is located on the corner of Main and Bonnet Streets.

Manchester Sunrise Service

The public is invited to the annual community ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday on the porch of the Dormy Grill on Union Street, Manchester Village with Rev Dr. Gordon McClellan. Afterward, coffee, cocoa and donuts will be served at the First Congregational Church around the corner. 802-867-2260.

First Congregational, Manchester

First Congregational Church, Main Street, Manchester Village will observe Maundy Thursday with Tenebrae and communion at 7 p.m. Good Friday services will be held at 12 noon in the Chapel. Easter Sunday worship will feature special music and begins at 10:30 a.m.

Northshire Baptist, Manchester

Northshire Baptist Church, 5769 Main Street, Manchester Center, will be holding a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday worship at 11 a.m. (The usual Sunday service is held at 9:30, but the congregation will also be holding a service at Equinox Terrace at 9:45 a.m.) 802-362-1988/ northshirebaptistchurch.org.

Peru Church

Join the Peru Church at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday for a sunrise service in the Town cemetery and a potluck breakfast and family service at 9:30 in the Church. An egg hunt will follow for the little ones. 802-379-1438.

United Baptist, Poultney

The United Baptist Church, 1500 East Main Street, Poultney, will hold a Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m. On Easter morning, come enjoy a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. 802-884-5500.

Rupert United Methodist

Rupert United Methodist Church will hold a 9 a.m. worship service on Easter Sunday. Coffee and conversation will follow. The Church is at the corner of Routes 153 and 315 in Rupert. Visit rupertumc.org.

St. Paul’s Episcopal, Wells

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wells will observe Maundy Thursday, with foot washing and Mass at 6 p.m., Good Friday with Liturgy and Holy Communion at 6 p.m., and Easter Sunday with Mass and special music at 9 a.m., followed by Easter egg hunt. 518-499-1850/802-645-0679.