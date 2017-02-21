Springfield Sportsmen’s Show

The 34th annual Springfield Sportsmen’s Show runs Friday through Sunday, February 24 to 26, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. This hunting and fishing show features hundreds of exhibitor’s booths, special exhibits, seminars and action demo areas in two buildings, with fishing and hunting gear, outfitters, charterboats, hunting and adventure destinations, deals on fishing boats and more. Back by demand, is ‘Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show,’ a spectacular live event where you’ll see an extensive array of animals and learn how they live in the wild. Bwana Jim’s enthusiasm and outrageous wit make it fun; it really is the craziest and most educational wildlife show you’ll ever see. Other attractions and displays include the Northeast Big Buck Club, Water-Dog Retrieving Pool Demos, the Gamefish Center – a giant traveling aquarium stocked with a great selection of trout and salmon – and two rooms of seminars. One of America’s top buck hunting experts and author of three books, Dick Scorzafava, will be giving away hunting equipment from dozens of manufacturers during his insightful and practical deer hunting seminars. The Eastern States Exposition is ten minutes from the Mass Turnpike, at 1305 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, Mass. Hours are Friday, 12 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 12, and free for age 5 and under. Call 413-467-2171 or visit osegshows.com for details.