St. Baldrick’s Day a Big Success

Community members came to Manchester Elementary Middle School on May 23, for the fourth Saint Baldrick’s Day in support of those with cancer. A total of 45 people cut their hair or shaved their heads to bring awareness to those who have cancer. Seven people kindly donated eight inches of hair to Pantene Beautiful Lengths to create wigs, free of charge, for women undergoing chemotherapy. They were followed by 38 who stepped forth to ‘Brave the Shave,’ in order to raise money for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven organization that raises money for childhood cancer research. Shavees included students and staff from MEMS and BBA and two officers from the Manchester Police Department. The event included siblings, parents, children and an entire family! Several shavees were deemed ‘Squires of Hope’ for their third year of being involved. Volunteer stylists generously donated their time to shave heads amidst a cheering, supportive crowd who listened as each shavee stepped forward with their compassionate reason for participating. Donations amounted to $14,231, with the top donor being Nancy Diaferio, who raised $1,360. This meaningful and successful event that included community members from all grade levels, ages and life experiences, all with a passion to help others. Give an extra smile to those you see around town who have a shaved head for their big hearts!