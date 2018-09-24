St. James Church Harvest Fest

Saint James’ Episcopal Church annual Harvest Fest returns to Arlington on Saturday, September 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, the 30 from noon until 5 p.m. This ever-popular event will be celebrated under tents on the church grounds and along the Arlington village green. A host of vendors will be on hand to offer a diverse assortment of arts, crafts, antiques and collectibles, baked goods, jams and jellies and seasonal and holiday items. Saint James’ chefs will be operating a Chili and Soup Café, with delicious and hearty meat and vegetarian options. Freshly baked apple pies and other homemade treats will be available at the bake table. The white elephant booth will be stocked with bargains, and the basket raffle table with offerings to appeal to adults, children and pets.

The Church, located at the intersection of Routes 313 West and Route 7A in Arlington, will be decked out in autumn finery and open to visitors, who are also welcome to take self-guided tours of the historic cemetery next door. For details, call 802-375-9952 or visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org.