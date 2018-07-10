St. John’s to Honor Welsh Heritage

Saint John’s Episcopal Church on Route 140 in East Poultney will hold a special service on Saturday, July 14, to honor the contributions of the Welsh immigrants to the history of the area. The service will begin at 4 p.m. and feature scripture readings spoken in the Welsh language by Nia Davies Demiray, a native of Aberystwyth, Wales, and Dr. James Cassarino on the Church’s original mechanical organ. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow. The Poultney Area Saint David’s Society will host an evening of entertainment later that day with Welsh descendant and author Dave Davies at the Iron Lantern Restaurant in Castleton. The event begins at 6 p.m. Prepaid dinner reservations are required and can be secured by calling 802-287-5744. For more information, contact Reverend William Davidson by calling 518-499-1850.