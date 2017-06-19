St. Paul’s Bazaar in Manchester

The Manchester Catolic Daughters are hosting a Bazaar on Saturday, June 24, at Saint Paul’s Church on Bonnet Street. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and feature a number of events, including a bake sale, a raffle, a silent auction and white elephant sale with a little bit of everything. Lunch items and cold beverages will be available. Your raffle ticket offers an opportunity to win a ladies’ watch from McWayne Jewelers, a Rose Bouquet quilt and shams from the Vermont Country Store, or a painting from Once Upon a Rooster Gallery. Silent auction items include a variety of gift certificates from area restaurants and businesses and items donated by local vendors.