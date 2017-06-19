St. Paul’s Bazaar in Manchester

St. Paul’s Bazaar in Manchester
St. Paul’s Bazaar in Manchester

St. Paul’s Bazaar in Manchester

Karen Cestano invites you to the Catholic Daughters’ Bazaar.

Karen Cestano invites you to the Catholic Daughters’ Bazaar.

The Manchester Catolic Daughters are hosting a Bazaar on Saturday, June 24, at Saint Paul’s Church on Bonnet Street. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and feature a number of events, including a bake sale, a raffle, a silent auction and white elephant sale with a little bit of everything. Lunch items and cold beverages will be available. Your raffle ticket offers an opportunity to win a ladies’ watch from McWayne Jewelers, a Rose Bouquet quilt and shams from the Vermont Country Store, or a painting from Once Upon a Rooster Gallery. Silent auction items include a variety of gift certificates from area restaurants and businesses and items donated by local vendors.

June 19, 2017
Categories:Things To Do, Things to Do in Manchester
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*