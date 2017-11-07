State of the State Forum in Manchester

A public forum has been scheduled for Monday, November 13th at 7pm in Burr and Burton’s Riley Center for the Arts to update the community on what goes on in Montpelier, in our state and in our communities. How can we make the State of Vermont solvent? How can we balance the budget? What about raising the minimum wage, instituting a carbon tax, and legalizing marijuana? What is the ‘benefit cliff,’ and how do we prevent a free-fall? Is there a tax reform in the works? What is happening to health care provisions? Is the legislature helping or hindering law enforcement? What can we do about the opioid epidemic? What is being done to attract new businesses to Vermont? How can we keep our young people from leaving the state? Are our children getting the right education for a successful future? The program, sponsored by the Bennington County Republican Committee, will feature panelists Cynthia Browning (D), Linda Joy Sullivan (D), Brian Keefe (R) and Michael Hall, Manchester chief of police, moderated by Andrew McKeever and filmed by GNAT-TV. There will also be a question and answer period.