Staying Upright: Preventing Falls

Equinox Village will host a seminar, ‘Staying Upright: Preventing Falls This Winter,’ led by Rich Marantz, on Thursday, February 2, at 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Participants will learn principles, concepts and methods to prevent falls both inside and outside of the home, drawing from Western evidenced-based practice and Eastern modalities such as Tai Chi. Marantz is a registered nurse and director and instructor at Green Mountain Tai Chi. He has been a practitioner of the Chinese martial and healing arts for 28 years, and is certified in Tai Chi and Qigong. He is an external Qi-Healer. To learn more, visit greenmountaintaichi.com. Donations will be graciously accepted to benefit the Manchester Community Food Cupboard. Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. For information on Equinox Village, call 802-362-4061 or visit the website at equinoxvillage.com.