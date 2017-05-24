Steak House Dinner Raises $3677

The Vermont Steak House family and Bennington Elks Lodge 567 thank Willy’s Variety, the friends and family of volunteers and all who came out in support of the second annual Vermont Steak House Dinner held on April 28. From dinner, relish tray items to go, and 50/50 raffle ticket sales they were able to donate $2177 to the pool fund at the Elks Silver Towers Camp, a residential camp for ages 6 to 75 with physical and mental disabilities. They also donated $750 to the Turning Point Club, and $750 to Sheila’s Crew of the Cancer Center Community Crusaders at SVHC. Both are in Bennington and dear to the Pinsonneault family.