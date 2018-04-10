Still Relevent 80 Years Later

Theater in the Woods Vermont kicks off its third season of activity with a workshop presentation of Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece of small town life, ‘Our Town,’ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at the Old Tinmouth Firehouse, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, at the Federated Church of Castleton.

This beloved play first premiered 80 years ago in Princeton, N.J., and subsequently enjoyed a long run on Broadway. It has endured as a staple of theater companies large and small ever since, for good reason – it is a clear-eyed look at the stability of tradition and family, the steadfastness of the natural environment and the transience of human life – themes just as illuminating today as in 1938.

Theater in the Woods staff member Megan Bouchard, who is directing the workshop, said, “We are approaching ‘Our Town’ with a modern specificity that emphasizes its timelessness. In this workshop we’re stepping outside of some of the play’s traditions, which allows us all to make deeper connections to the universality of this masterpiece. It has been an honor to explore this play with these brave, talented actors.” The cast is composed entirely of Rutland County Vermonters, including Bruce and Kate Bouchard, Melissa and Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, Benjamin Green, Rainbow Squier, Wheaton Squier, Marshall Squire, Glenn Tarbell and Emma Luikart. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and go towards scholarships for support the Theater in the Woods Camp summer day camps for kids 7 to 16, held in Middletown Springs. To learn more, visit theaterinthewoodsvt.org.